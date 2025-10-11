Bristol Rovers 0-1 MK Dons - Rovers substitute forced off

Live

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 11th Oct 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2025, 16:34 BST
MK Dons are on the road this afternoon taking on Bristol Rovers in League Two.

Get the latest from the Memorial Stadium.

Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:35 BST

78 mins: Wide

Not far away from Gilbey, who tries his arm from range but sees it curl just wide of the mark

16:33 BST

77 mins: Change

The substitute will have to come off, he’s replaced by Bryant Bilongo

16:31 BST

75 mins: Booked

Gilbey into the book for a late one on substitute Senior. He’s now pulled up, doesn’t look in good shape here

16:31 BST

74 mins: Just wide

Good ball into the mixer aimed for Ekpiteta, he gets on it but heads just wide

16:26 BST

70 mins: Chance

Long throw diversion, Paterson goes short to Mendez-Laing who crosses, Collar goes for it but it ends up coming off Offord, Young is fortunate it’s right at him

16:19 BST

63 mins: Booked

A member of the Bristol Rovers coaching staff goes into the book for something he’s said to the fourth.

The crowd of just under 8,000 now in full voice

16:18 BST

61 mins: Close

Patient stuff from Mendez-Laing, waiting for his chance before eventually skinning Senior but the cross is just over Gilbey’s head

16:15 BST

58 mins: Nothing given

Rovers want a penalty as Harrison takes a tumble in the box, referee Scott Oldham not in the least bit moved.

That’s lifted the home fans who are now appealing everything like’s a great injustice

16:10 BST

54 mins: Double sub

Rovers making changes here.

Southam-Males replaced by Joel Semior

Mola off, Ruel Sotriou on

16:09 BST

52 mins: Bitty start

Not a lot in it at the start of this half, both sides cheap in possession and yet to really get it down and under control

16:02 BST

Second-half

Dons restart the half

15:46 BST

Half-time: Bristol Rovers 0-1 MK Dons

A feisty half of football, ultimately separated by the early own goal.

Not much in the way of chances, though Dons have probably had the better of them.

A good one from Dons’ perspective.

15:45 BST

45 mins: Booked

Ekpiteta into the book for a foul on Harrison as the official holds up one minute added time

15:42 BST

43 mins: Straight at him

Harrison meets Sparkes’ corner first, but his header is straight at MacGillivray

15:40 BST

40 mins: Over the bar

Well won in midfield by Kelly, out to Nemane who crosses early for Paterson, but he heads just over

15:39 BST

39 mins: Going over

Tell you what, Rovers’ Kacper Lopata might have had Dean Lewington posters on his wall growing up because he has mastered The Lewington and has twice gone over under no pressure to win his side a free kick

15:33 BST

33 mins: Save

Not sure Young knew much about that as Mellish’s low driven cross is diverted goalwards by Nemane, it more hits the keeper than anything else but he keeps it out

15:33 BST

31 mins: For George

Applause around the ground for George Baldock.

One of our own x

