Bristol Rovers 0-1 MK Dons - Rovers substitute forced off
Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE
78 mins: Wide
Not far away from Gilbey, who tries his arm from range but sees it curl just wide of the mark
77 mins: Change
The substitute will have to come off, he’s replaced by Bryant Bilongo
75 mins: Booked
Gilbey into the book for a late one on substitute Senior. He’s now pulled up, doesn’t look in good shape here
74 mins: Just wide
Good ball into the mixer aimed for Ekpiteta, he gets on it but heads just wide
70 mins: Chance
Long throw diversion, Paterson goes short to Mendez-Laing who crosses, Collar goes for it but it ends up coming off Offord, Young is fortunate it’s right at him
63 mins: Booked
A member of the Bristol Rovers coaching staff goes into the book for something he’s said to the fourth.
The crowd of just under 8,000 now in full voice
61 mins: Close
Patient stuff from Mendez-Laing, waiting for his chance before eventually skinning Senior but the cross is just over Gilbey’s head
58 mins: Nothing given
Rovers want a penalty as Harrison takes a tumble in the box, referee Scott Oldham not in the least bit moved.
That’s lifted the home fans who are now appealing everything like’s a great injustice
54 mins: Double sub
Rovers making changes here.
Southam-Males replaced by Joel Semior
Mola off, Ruel Sotriou on
52 mins: Bitty start
Not a lot in it at the start of this half, both sides cheap in possession and yet to really get it down and under control
Second-half
Dons restart the half
Half-time: Bristol Rovers 0-1 MK Dons
A feisty half of football, ultimately separated by the early own goal.
Not much in the way of chances, though Dons have probably had the better of them.
A good one from Dons’ perspective.
45 mins: Booked
Ekpiteta into the book for a foul on Harrison as the official holds up one minute added time
43 mins: Straight at him
Harrison meets Sparkes’ corner first, but his header is straight at MacGillivray
40 mins: Over the bar
Well won in midfield by Kelly, out to Nemane who crosses early for Paterson, but he heads just over
39 mins: Going over
Tell you what, Rovers’ Kacper Lopata might have had Dean Lewington posters on his wall growing up because he has mastered The Lewington and has twice gone over under no pressure to win his side a free kick
33 mins: Save
Not sure Young knew much about that as Mellish’s low driven cross is diverted goalwards by Nemane, it more hits the keeper than anything else but he keeps it out
31 mins: For George
Applause around the ground for George Baldock.
One of our own x