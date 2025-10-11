Live

Bristol Rovers 0-4 MK Dons - Late goals blast Dons to victory

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 11th Oct 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2025, 16:53 BST
MK Dons are on the road this afternoon taking on Bristol Rovers in League Two.

Get the latest from the Memorial Stadium.

Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:53 BST

Full-time! Bristol Rovers 0-4 MK Dons

Wow, what an ending here! Last few games we’ve been talking about making games uncomfortable by conceding, now they’ve scored three in the final seven minutes!

Dons run out rampant winners, 4-0

16:50 BST

93 mins: GOAL! It's a rout!

Another! Thompson-Sommers fires it up the line for Leko, who spots the unmarked Hepburn-Murphy in the middle, who fires in Dons’ fourth!

16:47 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

Thompson, Leko and Crowley to come on here, with Nemane, Kelly and Paterson making way

16:46 BST

90 mins: GOAL! Gilbey again!

Straight off the training ground! Kelly rolls the ball to Gilbey who turns and rattles in a third!

16:45 BST

89 mins: Booked

Kilgour booked for downing KTS in full flow.

Free kick 35 yards out

16:42 BST

85 mins: Dons subs

A double change as Hepburn-Murphy and Thompson-Sommers replace Collar and Mendez-Laing

16:40 BST

84 mins: GOAL! Dons double the lead!

Kelly’s free kick, Gilbey gets a flick to it and Maguire touches it home! It’s 2-0!

16:39 BST

83 mins: Trickery!

Didn’t have Jon Mellish with a couple of megs on my bingo card but he’s just skinned two Rovers defenders to put in a cross, but it’s just over the head of Paterson

16:37 BST

80 mins: Another sub

Alfie Chang comes off, replaced by Kamil Conteh

Dons still yet to change anything

16:35 BST

78 mins: Wide

Not far away from Gilbey, who tries his arm from range but sees it curl just wide of the mark

16:33 BST

77 mins: Change

The substitute will have to come off, he’s replaced by Bryant Bilongo

16:31 BST

75 mins: Booked

Gilbey into the book for a late one on substitute Senior. He’s now pulled up, doesn’t look in good shape here

16:31 BST

74 mins: Just wide

Good ball into the mixer aimed for Ekpiteta, he gets on it but heads just wide

16:26 BST

70 mins: Chance

Long throw diversion, Paterson goes short to Mendez-Laing who crosses, Collar goes for it but it ends up coming off Offord, Young is fortunate it’s right at him

16:19 BST

63 mins: Booked

A member of the Bristol Rovers coaching staff goes into the book for something he’s said to the fourth.

The crowd of just under 8,000 now in full voice

16:18 BST

61 mins: Close

Patient stuff from Mendez-Laing, waiting for his chance before eventually skinning Senior but the cross is just over Gilbey’s head

16:15 BST

58 mins: Nothing given

Rovers want a penalty as Harrison takes a tumble in the box, referee Scott Oldham not in the least bit moved.

That’s lifted the home fans who are now appealing everything like’s a great injustice

16:10 BST

54 mins: Double sub

Rovers making changes here.

Southam-Males replaced by Joel Semior

Mola off, Ruel Sotriou on

