Bristol Rovers 0-4 MK Dons - Late goals blast Dons to victory
Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE
Full-time! Bristol Rovers 0-4 MK Dons
Wow, what an ending here! Last few games we’ve been talking about making games uncomfortable by conceding, now they’ve scored three in the final seven minutes!
Dons run out rampant winners, 4-0
93 mins: GOAL! It's a rout!
Another! Thompson-Sommers fires it up the line for Leko, who spots the unmarked Hepburn-Murphy in the middle, who fires in Dons’ fourth!
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
Thompson, Leko and Crowley to come on here, with Nemane, Kelly and Paterson making way
90 mins: GOAL! Gilbey again!
Straight off the training ground! Kelly rolls the ball to Gilbey who turns and rattles in a third!
89 mins: Booked
Kilgour booked for downing KTS in full flow.
Free kick 35 yards out
85 mins: Dons subs
A double change as Hepburn-Murphy and Thompson-Sommers replace Collar and Mendez-Laing
84 mins: GOAL! Dons double the lead!
Kelly’s free kick, Gilbey gets a flick to it and Maguire touches it home! It’s 2-0!
83 mins: Trickery!
Didn’t have Jon Mellish with a couple of megs on my bingo card but he’s just skinned two Rovers defenders to put in a cross, but it’s just over the head of Paterson
80 mins: Another sub
Alfie Chang comes off, replaced by Kamil Conteh
Dons still yet to change anything
78 mins: Wide
Not far away from Gilbey, who tries his arm from range but sees it curl just wide of the mark
77 mins: Change
The substitute will have to come off, he’s replaced by Bryant Bilongo
75 mins: Booked
Gilbey into the book for a late one on substitute Senior. He’s now pulled up, doesn’t look in good shape here
74 mins: Just wide
Good ball into the mixer aimed for Ekpiteta, he gets on it but heads just wide
70 mins: Chance
Long throw diversion, Paterson goes short to Mendez-Laing who crosses, Collar goes for it but it ends up coming off Offord, Young is fortunate it’s right at him
63 mins: Booked
A member of the Bristol Rovers coaching staff goes into the book for something he’s said to the fourth.
The crowd of just under 8,000 now in full voice
61 mins: Close
Patient stuff from Mendez-Laing, waiting for his chance before eventually skinning Senior but the cross is just over Gilbey’s head
58 mins: Nothing given
Rovers want a penalty as Harrison takes a tumble in the box, referee Scott Oldham not in the least bit moved.
That’s lifted the home fans who are now appealing everything like’s a great injustice
54 mins: Double sub
Rovers making changes here.
Southam-Males replaced by Joel Semior
Mola off, Ruel Sotriou on