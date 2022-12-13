Bristol Rovers 4-1 MK Dons - Eisa pulls one back from the spot
Managerless MK Dons head to the Memorial Ground this evening for their Papa John’s Trophy game against Bristol Rover
MK Dons take on Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium this evening in the Pap John’s Trophy
Bristol Rovers 4-1 MK Dons - LIVE
Kilgour deemed to have taken out Mo Eisa, it’s a penalty and a red card
All too easy again for Rovers as they threaten to make this a cricket score, Saunders has barely been on a minute before he rifles past Cumming from about 10 yards, left unmarked at the far post
Pretty simple and straight forward again from Rovers. A ball splitting the defence, Marquis races onto the end of it, poking past Cumming from the edge of the box.
A double substitution for Lewington’s side - Matt Dennis and Conor Grant replace Louie Barry and Matt Smith.
Most of the game being played in Dons’ half at this stage, Rovers looking more than comfortable
All too easy for Rovers to carve Dons open again, Coutts missing the initial effort, which should have been a sitter, but Marquis ghosting in at the back post to fire past Cumming.
Bradley Johnson with an early effort on goal, forcing Anssi Jaakola into a good save, diving to his right