Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - Build-up from Memorial Stadium

I’ve had many good games against him, and many games at Bristol Rovers. No matter what league they are in, they’re always vocal, always the same bloke behind the dugout giving me it! The atmosphere is always really good, they’ve always been good games.

Our away form is good, we’ll go there and try and win like we do in all our games. Hopefully we put on a show for the travelling supporters.

We want to go and win more games, but it does seem strange. Winning games is difficult, winning back-to-back is difficult, winning back-to-back-to-back is what separates the wheat from the chaff. If you don’t win at the top, it matters because all the rest of the teams around you are expected to.