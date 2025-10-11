Live

Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - Build-up from Memorial Stadium

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 11th Oct 2025, 13:17 BST
MK Dons are on the road this afternoon taking on Bristol Rovers in League Two.

Get the latest from the Memorial Stadium.

Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE

Updated 13:45 BST

Unchanged for MK Dons

Rushian Hepburn-Murphyplaceholder image
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy | Jane Russell

An unchanged starting XI for MK Dons this afternoon, with reinforcements on the bench in the form of Jack Sanders and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy

Team: MacGillivray, Maguire, Ekpiteta, Offord, Mellish, Nemane, Collar, Kelly, Gilbey, Mendez-Laing, Paterson

Subs: Trueman, Thompson, Crowley, Leko, Thompson-Sommers, Hepburn-Murphy, Sanders

13:45 BST

Bristol Rovers' team to face MK Dons

13:19 BST

What the gaffer said

Paul Warneplaceholder image
Paul Warne

I’ve had many good games against him, and many games at Bristol Rovers. No matter what league they are in, they’re always vocal, always the same bloke behind the dugout giving me it! The atmosphere is always really good, they’ve always been good games.

Our away form is good, we’ll go there and try and win like we do in all our games. Hopefully we put on a show for the travelling supporters.

We want to go and win more games, but it does seem strange. Winning games is difficult, winning back-to-back is difficult, winning back-to-back-to-back is what separates the wheat from the chaff. If you don’t win at the top, it matters because all the rest of the teams around you are expected to.

Paul Warne

13:18 BST

Our match preview

13:17 BST

A look around the ground

Related topics:Bristol Rovers
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice