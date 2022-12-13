News you can trust since 1981
Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - Build-up from the Memorial Stadium

Managerless MK Dons head to the Memorial Ground this evening for their Papa John’s Trophy game against Bristol Rover

By The Newsroom
24 minutes ago
<p>MK Dons take on Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium this evening in the Pap John’s Trophy </p>

Get the latest from the game here

Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE

It’s game ON

The early frontrunner for the job

The early frontrunners to replace Manning at MK Dons according to the bookmakers

MK Dons are once again delving into the managerial market to replace Liam Manning after he was sacked as head coach on Sunday.

Who is to blame?

Whether you believe the sword was right to fall on Liam Manning or not, it’s plain to see he is not the only one to blame for Dons’ plights this season.

Here’s our take on the fall-out from Manning’s sacking

The man in charge tonight

Would only be right for him to line-up in MK Dons' 1000th game

The man, the myth, the legend, the caretaker boss - Dean Lewington takes charge of the game this evening because, as we know by now (if you don’t, where’ve you been?!) Liam Manning was sacked on Sunday afternoon.

Pre-match stats

Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - Form, odds and stats

A look ahead to tonight’s game between MK Dons and Bristol Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy

Bristol Rovers