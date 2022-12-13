Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - Build-up from the Memorial Stadium
Managerless MK Dons head to the Memorial Ground this evening for their Papa John’s Trophy game against Bristol Rover
MK Dons take on Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium this evening in the Papa John's Trophy
Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE
The early frontrunners to replace Manning at MK Dons according to the bookmakers
MK Dons are once again delving into the managerial market to replace Liam Manning after he was sacked as head coach on Sunday.
Whether you believe the sword was right to fall on Liam Manning or not, it’s plain to see he is not the only one to blame for Dons’ plights this season.
The man, the myth, the legend, the caretaker boss - Dean Lewington takes charge of the game this evening because, as we know by now (if you don’t, where’ve you been?!) Liam Manning was sacked on Sunday afternoon.
Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - Form, odds and stats
A look ahead to tonight’s game between MK Dons and Bristol Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy