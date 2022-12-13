Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - Form, odds and stats

Managerless MK Dons will be looking to get their season back on track tonight when they take on Bristol Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy round of 16 at the Memorial Stadium.

While there will be a pitch inspection this afternoon (Tuesday) ahead of kick-off, with temperatures across the UK holding firm below freezing, for now the game is on.

After sacking Liam Manning as head coach on Sunday, Dean Lewington will take charge of the side for the second time in the last two seasons, having also led them into the new campaign last season. There, Dons conceded in the last minute to deny them a thrilling victory away at Bolton Wanderers, instead drawing 3- at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Heading to the Memorial Stadium tonight, Dons have lost four of their last six, winning only once - their 3-1 win over Morecambe in the last round of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Since the sides met back in October - which resulted in a 1-0 Rovers win - Joey Barton’s side have lost just once in the league as they have cruised up to 12th spot, and once in the FA Cup to Boreham Wood. In the last round of the Papa John’s Trophy, they dumped out Colchester courtesy of a last minute Harvey Saunders winner.

In 17 meetings between the sides, Dons have claimed wins in nine to Rovers’ five, with three draws.

