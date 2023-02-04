Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - One change for Dons but Stewart misses out
MK Dons need to get back to winning ways this afternoon when they take on Bristol Rovers in League One
Get the latest from the game below
Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE
Key Events
Josh McEachran replaces Bradley Johnson in the centre of midfield as Mark Jackson’s only change but more notably is the lack of deadline day signing Anthony Stewart. Due to a strange rule regarding crossing FAs, Stewart’s Scottish League Cup suspension has to be served here now he’s made the move. As we understand it, Dons have appealed it during the week to no avail so he’s out, and will have to wait until next week for his debut.
MK Dons team to face Bristol Rovers: Cumming, Tucker, Jules, Harvie, Watson, McEachran, Maghoma, Devoy, Leko, Kaikai, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Lawrence, Johnson, Grant, Burns, Grigg, Dean
Anthony Stewart was the only man in the door on transfer deadline day. The defender arrives on loan from Aberdeen, where he was the Dons’ skipper after moving from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer.
Mark Jackson
I'm sure Joey will be having the same mindset in Bristol with his team. We're under no illusions that Bristol Rovers will just roll over, you don't get that in football. Every game you approach at your best, and you have to capitalise on the good moments and stay strong in the tough moments.
Finally! The end appears in sight - MK Dons have been given permission to begin building a training facility at the National Bowl!
Head coach Mark Jackson said: “The chairman has spoken a lot to me about it, the plans and getting that real base where we can exist and do all our work. It's fantastic news for us and for the chairman, because I know he's been fighting for it for a long time, and putting a lot into it. It's great news, and hopefully we can move forward with that.”
Neither side head into today’s game in good form, so naturally it’s shaping up to be a thriller, right?!