Brittain calls for Dons to remain positive despite Wigan battering

Callum Brittain says the next few weeks will be huge for MK Dons after their 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Wigan Athletic.

The 19-year-old scored Dons' only goal at the DW Stadium after Will Grigg and an Ethan Ebanks-Landell owo goal put the Latics 2-0 up.

But a second half onslaught from the home side saw the excellent Nick Powell make it 3-1 before Grigg completed his hat-trick to complete the rout.

Fortunately for Dons, results elsewhere mean they remain a point from safety with five huge games remaining.

"It's going to be a massive few weeks now," Brittain said. "Everyone is saying it's five cup finals. We have to go into every game positive and give it our all.

"I try not to look at other results because at the end of the day, it's about our results and what we do. If results help us it gives us a bit of a boost but I wish we could have a Tuesday game. But we'll come in this week, work hard and go again.

"We've played two of the best teams in the league. We went on a run of four or five unbeaten before that so we can't dwell on it too much. We've shown we can get results from other teams, so we're disappointed not to get any points here but take on Doncaster looking to get a result because we've got results elsewhere."

Despite his goal, Brittain admitted he couldn't look too fondly on the game at the DW Stadium, and highlighted the difference in both penalty areas as the biggest between the sides.

He said: "They were the more clinical side. At 2-1 we all thought we could get back into it, and missed a couple of chances while they took theirs. We can't do anything about that now - we have to keep our heads up and go again.

"Letting this get into our heads won't do anything for us. We can't dwell on it. It won't help our league position so we look forward to a big game against Doncaster next week."