Brittain 'would be happy to play for MK Dons' even if they get relegated

Callum Brittain will commit to MK Dons even if the club drops down to League 2 next season.

The 19-year-old broke onto the scene earlier this season, becoming a first team regular under Robbie Neilson, scoring his first professional goal and getting called up to represent England U20s.

Brittain celebrates with Ike Ugbo

Injury sidelined him in December, but after penning a new two-year-deal, has committed his future to the club.

But with Dons under serious threat of relegation to the bottom tier, sitting 22nd in League 1 without a win in their last six games, League 2 looms ominously.

While the full back says he wants to ply his trade at the highest level possible to keep his England hopes alive, he admitted he wants to continue to play for the club which gave him his break.

"I've been at this club for ages and I'll will help this club wherever it goes," he said. "I want to try and further my career as much as possible, but if playing in League 2 with MK Dons is where I am, I'll be happy to play for this club.

"We've made sloppy mistakes in games which we've conceded from, but our spirits are still high. We feel we can do a lot better than we have been doing so we hopefully we can stay up."

The return of Dan Micciche as manager is a reunion for Brittain, having worked under him at U16s level as he came through Dons' academy. Since his return from a hip injury, the defender has been deployed in as wing-back in the manager's new formation, and it's a shape which Brittain believes will give him more chances to create and score goals.

Brittain said: "(Micchcie) was a coach with me back in my U16s days. It's nice to have a familiar face around training with us again. He's really good with all of the young players.

"It's not nice going out with an injury - I had a hip problem that was giving me some stick but it's nice to be back and playing.

"I do enjoy playing in this formation. It gives me a bit of freedom to get forward and get into the box and hopefully balls can drop for me, I can create some more chances.

"Hopefully I can take these chances - we all need to at the moment. But I hope more will drop for me like that."