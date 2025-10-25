Live

Bromley 0-1 MK Dons - Back underway at the CopperJax Community Stadium

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 25th Oct 2025, 13:32 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 16:10 BST
MK Dons are in action in south London this afternoon as they take on Bromley.

Get the latest from the CopperJax Community Stadium.

Bromley vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:17 BST

52 mins: Close

Liam Kelly didn’t mean to go that close but his cross catches the wind and nearly floats in at the far post, but lands just beyond the goal

16:09 BST

Second-half

Bromley restart the second-half

16:03 BST

Elsewhere so far

16:01 BST

Quick bit of admin

Both Dons and Bromley used their concussions subs, so both can make ‘sixth’ change should they need

15:54 BST

Half-time: Bromley 0-1 MK Dons

Dons ahead at the break then, finishing the better of the two despite looking under pressure for the most part.

Leading through Hepburn-Murphy’s fourth goal of the season, the big concern from the first-half is the condition of Craig MacGillivray, who looked in a bad way after a clash of heads forced him off.

15:52 BST

45+5 mins: Chance

Nemane’s cross fizzes across the face of goal, Hepburn-Murphy just out of reach if it.

Despite looking second-best for most of this half, Dons have come alive in injury time

15:45 BST

Stoppage time

Eight minutes to be added on

15:45 BST

45 mins: Inches away

In a rare Dons attack, Mellish crosses low for Collar who slides in but is just inches away.

Gazza at Euro 96-esque

15:43 BST

43 mins: Booked

Odutayo goes into the book after he makes a meal of a challenge, holding his head, the ref pulls play back as Bromley shape to shoot, he jumps up to complain about her stopping play

15:40 BST

40 mins: Set pieces

Despite knowing Bromley’s strengths at set-pieces, Dons insist upon giving away daft free-kicks in dangerous positions here.

Pinnock lines one up from about 25 yards, and it’s deflected out for a corner

15:35 BST

34 mins: Physical

It’s a right scrappy one, this. Neither side can control the ball, passes are going awry, loose touches, just can’t piece together any sort of passage of play

15:26 BST

27 mins: Back playing

After a lengthy stoppage, we’re back underway again

15:23 BST

23 mins: Double change

Neither player are going to continue here as Kabamba is replaced by Marcus Dinanga, while MacGillivray is in need of the stretcher and will be replaced by Connal Trueman

15:21 BST

20 mins: Concerns

Big hit in the air between Kabamba and MacGillivray, both hit the deck hard and need medical treatment.

Both appear to be up after a bit of treatment from the physios

15:16 BST

16 mins: Free-kick

Dangerous free-kick from Bromley into the mixer, Omar Showunmi is first to it but he heads harmlessly wide

15:12 BST

12 mins: Save

MacGillivray needed to tip that deep cross behind as Kabamba threatened to be getting onto the end of it.

Corner comes to nothing though

15:10 BST

9 mins: Head tennis

Bromley have been looking for territory since the goal, but so far have been pretty unsuccessful with it.

A lot of head tennis going on, but not a lot of football

15:06 BST

5 mins: GOAL! Dons lead!

It’s an early goal again for MK Dons! Hepburn-Murphy flicks a header onto Mendez-Laing, he continues his run and crosses for the former Crawley man to deflect is past Grant Smith!

Dons are in front!

