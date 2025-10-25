Bromley 0-1 MK Dons - Back underway at the CopperJax Community Stadium
Get the latest from the CopperJax Community Stadium.
Bromley vs MK Dons - LIVE
52 mins: Close
Liam Kelly didn’t mean to go that close but his cross catches the wind and nearly floats in at the far post, but lands just beyond the goal
Second-half
Bromley restart the second-half
Elsewhere so far
Quick bit of admin
Both Dons and Bromley used their concussions subs, so both can make ‘sixth’ change should they need
Half-time: Bromley 0-1 MK Dons
Dons ahead at the break then, finishing the better of the two despite looking under pressure for the most part.
Leading through Hepburn-Murphy’s fourth goal of the season, the big concern from the first-half is the condition of Craig MacGillivray, who looked in a bad way after a clash of heads forced him off.
45+5 mins: Chance
Nemane’s cross fizzes across the face of goal, Hepburn-Murphy just out of reach if it.
Despite looking second-best for most of this half, Dons have come alive in injury time
Stoppage time
Eight minutes to be added on
45 mins: Inches away
In a rare Dons attack, Mellish crosses low for Collar who slides in but is just inches away.
Gazza at Euro 96-esque
43 mins: Booked
Odutayo goes into the book after he makes a meal of a challenge, holding his head, the ref pulls play back as Bromley shape to shoot, he jumps up to complain about her stopping play
40 mins: Set pieces
Despite knowing Bromley’s strengths at set-pieces, Dons insist upon giving away daft free-kicks in dangerous positions here.
Pinnock lines one up from about 25 yards, and it’s deflected out for a corner
34 mins: Physical
It’s a right scrappy one, this. Neither side can control the ball, passes are going awry, loose touches, just can’t piece together any sort of passage of play
27 mins: Back playing
After a lengthy stoppage, we’re back underway again
23 mins: Double change
Neither player are going to continue here as Kabamba is replaced by Marcus Dinanga, while MacGillivray is in need of the stretcher and will be replaced by Connal Trueman
20 mins: Concerns
Big hit in the air between Kabamba and MacGillivray, both hit the deck hard and need medical treatment.
Both appear to be up after a bit of treatment from the physios
16 mins: Free-kick
Dangerous free-kick from Bromley into the mixer, Omar Showunmi is first to it but he heads harmlessly wide
12 mins: Save
MacGillivray needed to tip that deep cross behind as Kabamba threatened to be getting onto the end of it.
Corner comes to nothing though
9 mins: Head tennis
Bromley have been looking for territory since the goal, but so far have been pretty unsuccessful with it.
A lot of head tennis going on, but not a lot of football
5 mins: GOAL! Dons lead!
It’s an early goal again for MK Dons! Hepburn-Murphy flicks a header onto Mendez-Laing, he continues his run and crosses for the former Crawley man to deflect is past Grant Smith!
Dons are in front!