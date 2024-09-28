Bromley 1-1 MK Dons - Honours even at Hayes Lane
Get the latest from the game
Bromley vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL-TIME: Bromley 1-1 MK Dons
We ended up playing seven minutes of injury time in the end, there’s a Bromley man down, Dons appealing for handball at the death as well but it’s all over!
A gritty, hardened performance and a point on the board for Dons.
93 mins: Big punch
Bromley boss Andy Woodman goes into the book for something he’s said to the fourth official, while keeper Grant Smith gives a big punch to Ilunga’s cross, but goes down for some treatment
Stoppage time
No-one seems to have seen the stoppage time board go up, so we’re into the lap of the gods on this one!
89 mins: Tucker's header
Decent looping effort from Tucker after Carroll’s free-kick but it’s cleared from under the bar by Showunmi
87 mins: Double change for Dons
Tommy Leigh is replaced by Sonny Finch
Joe Tomlinson is also making way for Joe White
85 mins: Leigh fires wide
Really good work from the front man again, tracking Imray’s run in front of the Dons dugout, nicking it off him, taking it to the edge of the box but swiping well wide.
76 mins: What a ball
Terrific cross from the right from Ilunga, it’s right the way through to Tomlinson at the far post but he can’t stick it home.
Liam Kelly is replaced here by Tom Carroll
70 mins: Awful effort
Great move from Dons, Williams burst forwards, finds Gilbey who picks out Lemonheigh-Evans on the edge but his shot is closer to the corner flag than the goal.
Two changes for Bromley: Congreve and Charles replaced by Lewis Leigh and Marcus Dinanga
66 mins: Leigh forces a save
Ilunga immediately involved, pinging a ball towards Leigh who takes aim, but the shot is straight at Smith
65 mins: Dons make a change
Brooklyn Ilunga comes on to replace Aaron Nemane
62 mins: Gilbey fires over
Ahh the skipper has a great sight of goal, Kelly loops the ball towards him, he’s in acres but tries the spectacular volley, sending it high over the bar
56 mins: McGill with the save
Important stop there from the Dons keeper as Imray takes aim from close range.
Dons were playing neat triangles but one loose pass put them under pressure there
52 mins: Booking
Tommy Leigh into the book after he puts hands on Callum Reynolds but then loops the ball over the head of keeper Smith and into the net.
49 mins: First proper pattern
A clear pattern was played there from Dons, some quick passing from Lindsey’s side to create space for Tomlinson, he cuts onto his right-foot but the shot is cut out
Second-half
One change at the break for Bromley as they get the game underway, Bes Topalloj replaces Kamarl Grant
HALF-TIME: Bromley 1-1 MK Dons
A scratchy game, one which neither side really got on top of, but one which saw each of them score.
Dons’ life under Scott Lindsey started brightly with Joe Tomlinson’s goal after eight minutes but Michael Cheek’s equaliser midway through the first-half was not entirely against the run of play, and is just about right for the balance of play.
45+2 mins: Chance
Great ball from Tomlinson, they’re lining up, but neither Gilbey nor Tucker can get a clean connection and Grant Smith easily gathers
45+1 mins: Booking
Nasty one from Idris Odutayo on Aaron Nemane in front of the Dons fans, goes into the book.
The visiting supporters are furious that it’s not more
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.