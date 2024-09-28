Live

Bromley 1-1 MK Dons - Honours even at Hayes Lane

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 28th Sep 2024, 13:04 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 16:59 BST
MK Dons begin life under Scott Lindsey this afternoon as they take on Bromley in League Two

Bromley vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:59 BST

FULL-TIME: Bromley 1-1 MK Dons

We ended up playing seven minutes of injury time in the end, there’s a Bromley man down, Dons appealing for handball at the death as well but it’s all over!

A gritty, hardened performance and a point on the board for Dons.

16:55 BST

93 mins: Big punch

Bromley boss Andy Woodman goes into the book for something he’s said to the fourth official, while keeper Grant Smith gives a big punch to Ilunga’s cross, but goes down for some treatment

16:53 BST

Stoppage time

No-one seems to have seen the stoppage time board go up, so we’re into the lap of the gods on this one!

16:51 BST

89 mins: Tucker's header

Decent looping effort from Tucker after Carroll’s free-kick but it’s cleared from under the bar by Showunmi

16:48 BST

87 mins: Double change for Dons

Tommy Leigh is replaced by Sonny Finch

Joe Tomlinson is also making way for Joe White

16:46 BST

85 mins: Leigh fires wide

Really good work from the front man again, tracking Imray’s run in front of the Dons dugout, nicking it off him, taking it to the edge of the box but swiping well wide.

16:39 BST

76 mins: What a ball

Terrific cross from the right from Ilunga, it’s right the way through to Tomlinson at the far post but he can’t stick it home.

Liam Kelly is replaced here by Tom Carroll

16:33 BST

70 mins: Awful effort

Great move from Dons, Williams burst forwards, finds Gilbey who picks out Lemonheigh-Evans on the edge but his shot is closer to the corner flag than the goal.

Two changes for Bromley: Congreve and Charles replaced by Lewis Leigh and Marcus Dinanga

16:28 BST

66 mins: Leigh forces a save

Ilunga immediately involved, pinging a ball towards Leigh who takes aim, but the shot is straight at Smith

16:27 BSTUpdated 16:27 BST

65 mins: Dons make a change

Brooklyn Ilunga comes on to replace Aaron Nemane

16:23 BST

62 mins: Gilbey fires over

Ahh the skipper has a great sight of goal, Kelly loops the ball towards him, he’s in acres but tries the spectacular volley, sending it high over the bar

16:18 BST

56 mins: McGill with the save

Important stop there from the Dons keeper as Imray takes aim from close range.

Dons were playing neat triangles but one loose pass put them under pressure there

16:14 BST

52 mins: Booking

Tommy Leigh into the book after he puts hands on Callum Reynolds but then loops the ball over the head of keeper Smith and into the net.

16:11 BST

49 mins: First proper pattern

A clear pattern was played there from Dons, some quick passing from Lindsey’s side to create space for Tomlinson, he cuts onto his right-foot but the shot is cut out

16:06 BST

Second-half

One change at the break for Bromley as they get the game underway, Bes Topalloj replaces Kamarl Grant

15:52 BST

HALF-TIME: Bromley 1-1 MK Dons

A scratchy game, one which neither side really got on top of, but one which saw each of them score.

Dons’ life under Scott Lindsey started brightly with Joe Tomlinson’s goal after eight minutes but Michael Cheek’s equaliser midway through the first-half was not entirely against the run of play, and is just about right for the balance of play.

15:48 BST

45+2 mins: Chance

Great ball from Tomlinson, they’re lining up, but neither Gilbey nor Tucker can get a clean connection and Grant Smith easily gathers

15:47 BST

45+1 mins: Booking

Nasty one from Idris Odutayo on Aaron Nemane in front of the Dons fans, goes into the book.

The visiting supporters are furious that it’s not more

