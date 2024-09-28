Live
Bromley vs MK Dons - Build-up from Hayes Lane
MK Dons begin life under Scott Lindsey this afternoon as they take on Bromley in League Two
Get the latest from the game
Bromley vs MK Dons - LIVE
Our line-up prediction
New man's first game in charge
Feel like we’ve written ‘the start of a new era’ on so many occasions this season, but once more, we’re at the start of a new era at MK Dons as Scott Lindsey take charge of his first game as head coach.
The 52-year-old took over from Mike Williamson, who departed for Carlisle last week, on Wednesday, leaving Crawley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.