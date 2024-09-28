Live

Bromley vs MK Dons - Build-up from Hayes Lane

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 28th Sep 2024, 13:04 BST
JPI
MK Dons begin life under Scott Lindsey this afternoon as they take on Bromley in League Two

Get the latest from the game

Bromley vs MK Dons - LIVE

13:26 BST

Our line-up prediction

13:03 BST

New man's first game in charge

Scott LindseyScott Lindsey
Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

Feel like we’ve written ‘the start of a new era’ on so many occasions this season, but once more, we’re at the start of a new era at MK Dons as Scott Lindsey take charge of his first game as head coach.

The 52-year-old took over from Mike Williamson, who departed for Carlisle last week, on Wednesday, leaving Crawley

13:00 BST

A look around the ground

Related topics:Bromley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.