Brown departs Dons for Cheltenham Town

Dons striker Charlie Brown has moved to League One side Cheltenham Town

Charlie Brown has signed for fellow League One side Cheltenham Town for an undisclosed fee.

The striker, who leaves a week shy of 12 months after his move to Stadium MK from Chelsea, made just 33 appearances for the club, but was limited to just six starts during his spell. He leaves having scored three goals, all of them last season.

Brown, 22, made just 12 outings this term and found opportunities hard to come by, dropping down the pecking order behind the likes of Mo Eisa, Scott Twine, and recently recalled Max Watters, who returned to Cardiff City last week. Despite their shortage of options in attack though, Brown was left out of the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Charlton on Tuesday night.