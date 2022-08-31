Brown’s first goal could ‘open the floodgates’ for him at Cheltenham

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott hopes Charlie Brown’s first goal for his side will open the floodgates.

The striker left Stadium MK back in January for Whaddon Road, but Tuesday’s return to Milton Keynes was only his sixth outing since.

Taking on his former side, Brown swept home from close range to restore the Robins’ lead on 54 minutes, after Zak Jules’ header had cancelled out Alfie May’s penalty in the first half.

Read More No-one stepped up to impress Manning in Cheltenham defeat

Speaking after the game, Elliott said he hopes Brown’s first Cheltenham goal will spark his career at the club into life.

He said: “Even just walking off the pitch and when he did score, he looks like he has a spring in his step. We know he is talented, we know he’s a good finisher.

“He’d have been carrying the weight a little bit of waiting for his first goal and hopefully that’ll open the floodgates.”

Having endured a dismal start to the campaign, Elliott said he was pleased his side put in a good performance against a Dons side, albeit with 10 changes from their game at the weekend, who have found their feet recently.

“I’m pleased with the result, obviously, but also with the performance,” said Elliott. “I thought it was a good game. They were relatively strong and probably a similar mix of what’s been playing and what’s been in support. I enjoyed the game.

“We had to be really switched on and the players had to be really concentrated tactically because they ask questions and they probe. We asked lads to be brave with the ball, brave without the ball, go into areas and defend areas at the right time.

Read More Kayode needs time to reach full fitness after making Dons debut