Bumper crowd expected for Dons’ Easter clashes with Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford

Sheffield Wednesday will arrive at Stadium MK on Saturday with a huge following after the club confirmed they have sold more than 5,000 tickets for their game with MK Dons.

The game, which will be shown live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 7.45pm, had been changed from Good Friday at 3pm, causing several supporters to have to change their travel plans at late notice, with the last train back to Sheffield leaving Milton Keynes Central at 8.30pm.

And after just under 5,200 Wednesday fans made it to the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday to see their 1-1 draw, they look set to bring their biggest away attendance to Stadium MK this weekend.

They will have to go some to beat Ipswich Town’s travelling support of 6,850 for the 0-0 draw in February - the largest travelling contingent at Stadium MK this season.

Dons meanwhile have sold more than 1,300 tickets for next Tuesday’s away trip to the Kassam Stadium to take on Oxford United. Supporters from MK1 have travelled well recently, taking more than 1,000 supporters to Cambridge United and AFC Wimbledon.