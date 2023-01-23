Burchnall did not enjoy ‘poor game’ between Dons and Forest Green

Ian Burchnall admitted Saturday’s match between his Forest Green side and MK Dons was as far from as classic as you could get.

While Mo Eisa’s brace saw Dons come from behind to claim victory at the New Lawn, lifting Mark Jackson’s side out of the relegation zone for the first time since early October, neither side were able to fully get into their stride.

The Nailsworth pitch did little favours for either side in their desires to play football along the ground, and Burchnall said it resulted in a poor spectacle.

“In general, it was a poor game from both teams, it wasn't a good spectacle,” he said as his side remained bottom of the pile. “The pitch didn't help, it was dry and bobbly so passing the ball wasn't easy.

“It felt like a difficult game to watch, but it’s two teams fighting at the bottom. When a game goes like that, we’ve got to be better to win first balls, second balls, out-run the opponents and I don’t think we did that today. I feel like we stepped off it today.

“They didn't create anything until they scores - it was their first shot that went in, and we didn’t create enough against a team that sat back.

