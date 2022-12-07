Burns’ ability to adapt after negative feedback has impressed Dons’ coaches
The Irish midfielder has been called out for his defensive duties this season, but his coaches like how he has responded to the criticism
Darragh Burns’ defensive duties have been called into question by the MK Dons backroom staff this season, but Liam Manning has been impressed by the young Irishman’s ability to take on feedback.
Since making the switch from St Patrick’s Athletic in Ireland in the summer, Burns has made 20 appearances in league and cup, scoring four times for Dons.
Adapting to life in Milton Keynes since his switch, he admits, has taken time but his coaches have been impressed by how he is adapting his game to suit what they want from him.
And that has included a few harsh words about the defensive side of his game, Manning said.
“Darragh has really opened up to the feedback, and we’ve been tough on him at times with his defensive positioning, recovery runs out of possession, but he has bought into it. The goal against Portsmouth was him getting into a good defensive position so we could counter. He took that goal extremely well.
“He's done well, he's really progressed. We know the lads we've brought in will get better if they work as hard as they can, and are open to learning. The challenge is to consistently deliver now.”
The move from Ireland in the summer left Burns and compatriot Dawson Devoy to fend for themselves without their family in close proximity for the first time.
And to help the pair settle into life in Milton Keynes, the club has been arranging life lessons for the pair, but Manning might not be rushing round for dinner just yet.
He continued: “We give them the care and support, and Tom Bromley has organised them cooking lessons - though when I speak to them all they seem to eat is piri-piri chicken and rice! But it's a timely process.
“I remember when I was 19, you move away and you grow up. It's not like everything suddenly clicks and you're able to fend for yourself. These things take time.
“We've a younger squad this year, but we've got lads who have real ability so when you get everything right, we'll see the benefits.”