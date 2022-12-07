Burns’ ability to adapt after negative feedback has impressed Dons’ coaches

Darragh Burns’ defensive duties have been called into question by the MK Dons backroom staff this season, but Liam Manning has been impressed by the young Irishman’s ability to take on feedback.

Since making the switch from St Patrick’s Athletic in Ireland in the summer, Burns has made 20 appearances in league and cup, scoring four times for Dons.

Advertisement

Adapting to life in Milton Keynes since his switch, he admits, has taken time but his coaches have been impressed by how he is adapting his game to suit what they want from him.

Read More Settling in Milton Keynes will help bring the best out of Burns

And that has included a few harsh words about the defensive side of his game, Manning said.

“Darragh has really opened up to the feedback, and we’ve been tough on him at times with his defensive positioning, recovery runs out of possession, but he has bought into it. The goal against Portsmouth was him getting into a good defensive position so we could counter. He took that goal extremely well.

Advertisement

“He's done well, he's really progressed. We know the lads we've brought in will get better if they work as hard as they can, and are open to learning. The challenge is to consistently deliver now.”

The move from Ireland in the summer left Burns and compatriot Dawson Devoy to fend for themselves without their family in close proximity for the first time.

Advertisement

And to help the pair settle into life in Milton Keynes, the club has been arranging life lessons for the pair, but Manning might not be rushing round for dinner just yet.

He continued: “We give them the care and support, and Tom Bromley has organised them cooking lessons - though when I speak to them all they seem to eat is piri-piri chicken and rice! But it's a timely process.

Advertisement

“I remember when I was 19, you move away and you grow up. It's not like everything suddenly clicks and you're able to fend for yourself. These things take time.

Read More Keeping a close eye on the Dons youngsters out on loan

Advertisement