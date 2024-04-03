Burns bags another goal to help Shamrock Rovers to victory over Waterford

Darragh Burns

Darragh Burns continues to make waves in the League of Ireland as he netted once again for Shamrock Rovers on Monday.

The 21-year-old fired in his second goal in as many games during the 2-1 win over Waterford on Easter Monday, adding to his strike against Bohemians on Good Friday. That goal against Bohs also earned him Shamrock's Goal of the Month prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His performance against Waterford too, having netted the opener in the victory secured his spot once again in the League of Ireland Team of the Week.

After a slow start to the season for the reigning champions, which saw them draw three and lose one of the opening four matches, Shamrock have won three in a row and moved up to fourth place in LoI, with a game in hand over most around them.