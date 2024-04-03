Burns bags another goal to help Shamrock Rovers to victory over Waterford
Darragh Burns continues to make waves in the League of Ireland as he netted once again for Shamrock Rovers on Monday.
The 21-year-old fired in his second goal in as many games during the 2-1 win over Waterford on Easter Monday, adding to his strike against Bohemians on Good Friday. That goal against Bohs also earned him Shamrock's Goal of the Month prize.
His performance against Waterford too, having netted the opener in the victory secured his spot once again in the League of Ireland Team of the Week.
After a slow start to the season for the reigning champions, which saw them draw three and lose one of the opening four matches, Shamrock have won three in a row and moved up to fourth place in LoI, with a game in hand over most around them.
Shelbourne, who handed Rovers their only defeat of the campaign so far, are out in front, eight points clear after just eight games.