Burns bags first Shamrock Rovers goal in draw with Derry City

Darragh Burns

Darragh Burns netted his first goal on his return to the League of Ireland last night.

The 21-year-old on loan from MK Dons raced onto Graham Burke's defence-splitting pass to send Shamrock Rovers into the lead on the hour mark against Derry City at Tallaght Stadium.

But the hosts looked to be heading to a 2-1 defeat when Derry equalised from the spot via Patrick Hoban, and then took the lead through Danny Mullen with six minutes to go.

Rovers would get the last laugh though, securing a point when Markus Poom levelled two minutes into stoppage time.

"We're disappointed not to win the game, but from 2-1 down, we'll take a point," said Burns, who was named Man of the Match.