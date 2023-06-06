Burns called up to the Republic of Ireland U21s squad

Dons midfielder Darragh Burns has been called up to represent Republic of Ireland U21s for their three upcoming internationals.

The 20-year-old winger, who made 22 appearances for MK Dons last season after making the switch from St Patrick’s last summer, will be a part of the squad once again, though he is still yet to make his debut at U21s level.

The young Irish team will face Gabon U23s on Tuesday June 13 before taking on Ukraine U21s three days later on Friday June 16. They will round out their games against Kuwait U22s on Monday June 19.