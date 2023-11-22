Burns needs to use adversity to rekindle his MK Dons career

Darragh Burns had a point to prove on Tuesday night

After making his first appearance since February, Darragh Burns must use his recent adversity to fight back into the MK Dons fold.

The 21-year-old Irishman fired Dons into a second-half lead in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over Northampton Town on Tuesday night - a popular goal amongst the supporters who have been keen to see more of the winger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But failing to hold down a regular spot at Stadium MK under the last three head coaches, Burns' promising career is threatening to stall.

Assistant head coach Ian Watson though said he could not find fault with Burns' endeavour, and that nights such as last night will go a long way in helping both the player and head coach Mike Williamson decide whether he can rekindle that promise.

"He has to take the adversity of not playing, and turn it into a good thing to take his career to the next level because of these moments. It's important for him to do that," said Watson.

"It's really tough, it's the hardest thing in football because all you want to do is play on a Saturday. It's all you want to do, so when it's taken away it's the hardest thing. It's the hardest thing for us to manage, it's the hardest thing for players. But all you can do is keep coming in and working as hard as you can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When you get those opportunities, try and show the manager you should be playing and you deserve an opportunity.