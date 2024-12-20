Burns rounds out Shamrock loan spell against Premier League Chelsea

Darragh Burns battles with Chelsea's Harvey Vale at Stamford Bridge | AFP via Getty Images

The Irish winger’s loan deal ends in a couple of weeks

Darragh Burns rounded out his loan spell at Shamrock Rovers back on English shores in a 5-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has been at the Dublin-based club since January, and saw Rovers come up just shy in the race for the League of Ireland title, finishing two points behind champions Shelbourne, but he chipped in with five goals and five assists during the course of the campaign.

His move also brought about an opportunity to feature in the Europa Conference League, and Thursday brought down the curtain in style, taking on Premier League Chelsea.

Burns’ night though got off to a bad start when he headed back towards keeper Leon Pohls, but saw it cut out by Marc Guiu, rolling in the opener after 22 minutes. While Markus Poom netted a shock equaliser for Rovers four minutes later, that would be as good as it got for Shamrock.

Guiu would capitalise on another mishap with keeper Pohls to get his second, before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall bagged Chelsea’s third on 40 minutes before Guie completed his hat-trick on the stroke of half-time. Marc Cucurella netted Chelsea’s fifth just before the hour mark to complete the rout.

Burns’ loan deal officially comes to an end on December 31, 2024.