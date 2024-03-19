Burns stars for Shamrock to earn League of Ireland Team of the Week inclusion

Darragh Burns

MK Dons winger Darragh Burns stood out for Shamrock Rovers on Friday night as he helped them to their first win of the season, and was included in the League of Ireland team of the week.

The 21-year-old joined the LoI champions in January on loan for the season, and has featured in all five of their games so far, scoring in their 2-2 draw with Derry City earlier this month.

Rovers have struggled at the start of the campaign, but picked up their first win courtesy of a 1-0 win over Galway on Friday. Johnny Kenny scored the only goal of the game six minutes from time after Burns, who raced onto Dylan Watts' excellent pass, put it on a plate for him to score from six yards.