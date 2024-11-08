Burns turns provider to help Shamrock to Europa Conference League victory

Darragh Burns celebrates with Dylan Watts | Photo by George Kelly/Shamrock Rovers FC

The MK Dons loanee helped his side to European victory on Thursday

Winger Darragh Burns laid on a goal for team-mate Dylan Watts as Shamrock Rovers came from behind against Welsh side The New Saints to win 2-1 in the Europa Conference League.

After Jordan Williams gave TNS an early lead, but the Irish hosts drew level through Celtic loanee Johnny Kenny before MK Dons loanee Burns bent in a brilliant left-footed cross to the far post for Watts to prod Rovers into the lead.

The win leaves Shamrock with seven points from their opening three Europa Conference League games. They face Rapid Vienna, Borac and Chelsea in their remaining three matches.

Burns’ loan is set to end at the culmination of Shamrock’s League of Ireland campaign, which currently sees the reigning champions sat second, two points behind Shelbourne.

In his time in Dublin this term, Burns has scored five goals and provided six assists in his 39 appearances for Rovers.