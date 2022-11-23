Burns wants more goals after acrobatic effort against Newport

A spectacular overhead kick from Darragh Burns was the pick of the goals in MK Dons 3-1 win over Newport County on Tuesday night, but even the Irishman was shocked to see it fly in.

Getting on the end of Jack Tucker’s header, Burns’ acrobatic effort beat keeper Nick Townsend to open the scoring on 26 minutes at Stadium MK - his third goal of the season.

Goals from Matt Dennis and Will Grigg added to the tally on the night, before an own goal late on blotted the copy book, but it was Burns’ strike which stole the headlines.

“I couldn't believe it fell to me like that to be honest,” he said afterwards. “I had one similar at Barnsley which the keeper palmed out to flick it away. I knew I had to keep my mind on the keeper, and I'm glad it fell to me.

“I just like scoring goals like any other attacker. When I saw this one tonight go into the back of the net, I was delighted. It brings me up to three, but I'm looking to get a good few more this season.”

The result was a comfortable one for Dons in the end, untroubled for the most part without really needing to stretch themselves against the League Two side. But now into the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy

“It's what we set out for at the start of the game, to get into the next round. We got three goals and it gives us a bit of confidence going into the weekend. We need to look to win every game whether it's the cup or the league going into every game looking for three points or going into the next round.

