Burton Albion 0-0 MK Dons: Goal-less at the break as Dons dominate
After tasting defeat at the weekend at the hands of Doncaster Rovers, MK Dons are back in action this evening against Burton Albion
MK Dons are in action against Burton Albion this evening at the Pirelli Stadium
Get the latest from the game.
Burton Albion 0-0 MK Dons
Last updated: Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 20:33
HALF TIME: Burton Albion 0-0 MK Dons
The visitors by far the better side but go in level. They’ve hit the woodwork twice, great saves from keeper Garratt and on the whole have been in control of it. Need to be more clinical.
41 mins: Another great chance for Dons goes begging
I don’t know Eisa has missed. Parrott cuts inside onto his right boot and hits the post, but Eisa a handful of yards out should poke home but somehow fluffs his lines and it remains 0-0.
38 mins: Burton hit the bar
Ahadme fouls Lewington as he wins the header from a Burton corner, it hits the bar but wouldn’t have counted
32 mins: Dons still in control
Corbeanu still having a lot of joy on the right side for Dons, firing in an effort from the edge of the box which Garratt easily gathers.
At the other end, Cumming hasn’t had much to do aside from that earlier double-save, with Burton’s biggest threat seemingly coming when they boom set pieces into the box.
22 mins: Two great chances for Dons
Not really known for his attacking prowess, Josh McEachran has just hit a wonderful strike on goal which keeper Ben Garratt has done really well to tip over the bar.
The subsequent corner comes out to Tennai Watson who hits it on the volley which dips onto the bar with Garratt beaten.
13 mins: Corbeanu comes close
Oh how hasn’t that gone in?! Corbeanu fires it across goal but no-one gets a touch, and it’s out for a corner.
The corner finds him again at the back post but he hits the side netting.
9 mins: What a save from Cumming
We think the offside flag should have gone up for Jebbison’s run but he breaks down the left, crosses to Ahadme who heads on goal and brings out a great low save from the keeper who somehow denies the follow-up, deflecting it off a Burton leg to go behind for a goal kick.
Really not a lot in this game so far, that’s the best chance we’ve seen.
Kick-off
Off and underway at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton kicking off.
Burton’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news: Unchanged from Saturday
With Dons light on numbers, it’s an unchanged side to face Burton Albion this evening as Dons remain with a back four.
MK Dons: Cumming, Watson, Lewington, O’Hora, Harvie, McEachran, Coventry, Corbeanu, Parrott, Twine, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Boateng, Wickham, Bird, Ilunga, Davies