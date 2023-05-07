Burton Albion 0-0 MK Dons - MK Dons are relegated to League Two
MK Dons take on Burton Albion this afternoon, knowing a win will keep them up
Get the latest from the game
Burton Albion 0-0 MK Dons - LIVE
View from the press box
FULL TIME: Burton Albion 0-0 MK Dons
MK Dons are relegated
90+5 mins: Off the line
Remarkable scenes as Grigg has one cleared off the line
90+3 mins: Flurry of corners
Mo Eisa and Jack Tucker fail to hit the target from a spell of corners from the visitors
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
Eisa with a dangerous free-kick on the edge of the box, but he’s stuck it in the stand
85 mins: Five minutes to go
Burton having a good spell here, playing the game at the wrong end of the pitch as far as MK Dons are concerned
82 mins: Off the line
Devoy hits one from the edge of the box, cleared off the line
79 mins: Dons make another change
Will Grigg comes on for the final 11 minutes, replacing Sullay Kaikai
76 mins: What a block
OH WHAT A BLOCK from Ashworth, sensational to deny Leko. Devoy broke to spark a three on two, Leko does everything right, everyone on the bench was up but Ashworth’s sliding challenge got in the way
74 mins: Tense tense tense
Decent play from Devoy as he dances into the box, but he lofts it over everyone. Should have had a go himself.
GOD the nerves...