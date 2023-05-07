News you can trust since 1981
Burton Albion 0-0 MK Dons - MK Dons are relegated to League Two

MK Dons take on Burton Albion this afternoon, knowing a win will keep them up

By The Newsroom
Published 7th May 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 13:56 BST

Burton Albion 0-0 MK Dons - LIVE

14:09 BST

View from the press box

13:56 BST

FULL TIME: Burton Albion 0-0 MK Dons

MK Dons are relegated

13:55 BST

90+5 mins: Off the line

Remarkable scenes as Grigg has one cleared off the line

13:53 BST

90+3 mins: Flurry of corners

Mo Eisa and Jack Tucker fail to hit the target from a spell of corners from the visitors

13:51 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

Eisa with a dangerous free-kick on the edge of the box, but he’s stuck it in the stand

13:45 BST

85 mins: Five minutes to go

Burton having a good spell here, playing the game at the wrong end of the pitch as far as MK Dons are concerned

13:42 BST

82 mins: Off the line

Devoy hits one from the edge of the box, cleared off the line

13:39 BST

79 mins: Dons make another change

Will Grigg comes on for the final 11 minutes, replacing Sullay Kaikai

13:36 BST

76 mins: What a block

OH WHAT A BLOCK from Ashworth, sensational to deny Leko. Devoy broke to spark a three on two, Leko does everything right, everyone on the bench was up but Ashworth’s sliding challenge got in the way

13:34 BST

74 mins: Tense tense tense

Decent play from Devoy as he dances into the box, but he lofts it over everyone. Should have had a go himself.

GOD the nerves...

