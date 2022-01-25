Burton Albion 0-1 MK Dons: Twine wins in stoppage time
After tasting defeat at the weekend at the hands of Doncaster Rovers, MK Dons are back in action this evening against Burton Albion
MK Dons are in action against Burton Albion this evening at the Pirelli Stadium
Burton Albion 0-1 MK Dons
FULL TIME!
That’s that! They fully deserve that, Scott Twine’s stoppage time strike fully deserving of the three points this evening!
90+5 mins: GOAL! Twine surely wins it!
Oooooooh would you believe it! Scott Twine fires in from the edge of the box deep into stoppage time to surely win it here!
Stoppage time
SEVEN MINUTES to be added on!
Can MK Dons get the winner?!
83 mins: Dons make a second change
Theo Corbeanu has gone off the boil in this second half, and he is replaced by Hiram Boateng.
Troy Parrott having a lot of the ball this half, growing in influence but Dons are still without a goal.
69 mins: Dons make a change
Mo Eisa makes way for Connor Wickham. Can he make the difference?!
67 mins: What a stop from Cumming
Somehow the Dons keeper has kept out Ahadme again with a big glove to the effort from close range.
It’s end-to-end stuff at this stage, Burton getting a bit more into this game.
50 mins: Dons continuing where they left off
It’s one-way traffic again as Dons look for the opener. Troy Parrott has drawn a remarkable save from Garratt, Eisa has had an effort blocked by Oshilaja and Twine was just beaten to the ball by the keeper who has to head away to clear his lines.
Second half
MK Dons get the game back underway at the Pirelli Stadium
HALF TIME: Burton Albion 0-0 MK Dons
The visitors by far the better side but go in level. They’ve hit the woodwork twice, great saves from keeper Garratt and on the whole have been in control of it. Need to be more clinical.