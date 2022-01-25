Burton Albion vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

The Pirelli Stadium - home of Burton Albion

MK Dons will want to return to winning ways tonight when they take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

The schedule was originally scheduled to take place before Christmas but Covid outbreaks in both squads postponed the fixture to tonight (Tuesday).

Jimy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side are 11th in League One, having picked up form again in their last four. Coming into 2022 off the back of three straight losses, Burton have picked up eight points from 12, and are 10 points adrift of Dons who remained fifth despite their losing to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Prior to that, Dons were on a five-match unbeaten run in League One - a run which has seen them establish themselves in the play-off spots.

Dons have claimed wins in the last four matches between the sides, including in their last two trips to the Pirelli Stadium. Earlier this season, goals from Jay Bird and Harry Darling saw Liam Manning’s side past the Brewers in the Papa John’s Trophy in Staffordshire, while Max Watters scored the only goal of the game when the sides met at Stadium MK in the league.

In six total meetings, Dons have won three, Burton two and there has been a single draw.

Darren Handley will officiate the game - only his third game of the season. Booking four people in each, he has also sent off one this season. He didn’t referee a game last season, and his last Dons game came nearly two years ago in February 2020 when he oversaw the 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers - Dons’ opponents on Saturday - at Stadium MK. Lewis Raper and Christopher Wade will run the lines with Fourth Official Tom Reeves.