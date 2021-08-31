Burton Albion vs MK Dons - Form, odds and stats ahead of the Papa John’s Trophy game

The Pirelli Stadium will host MK Dons this evening when they take on Burton Albion in the Papa John's Trophy

MK Dons second string is expected to get a run out tonight at the Pirelli Stadium when they take on Burton Albion in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Liam Manning admitted on Saturday, following the 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley, he’d be using tonight’s game to cast his eye over some of the players he hasn’t seen play since taking up the role as head coach a little over two weeks ago.

Having tasted defeat once in his opening four games, Dons head into the match three unbeaten under Manning, with two wins and a draw.

Burton meanwhile have made a great start to the season, winning three of their opening six games in League One, but haven’t won either of their last two games - losing to Cambridge and drawing with Cheltenham last Friday.

The sides have met just four times, all of the games coming in the last two years. The Brewers have the slight edge, winning twice, while Dons’ 2-1 victory on their last trip to the Pirelli Stadium in March is their only triumph.

Brett Huxtable takes charge of the game this evening - his first outing of the campaign. Last season, he dished out 91 yellow cards and four reds in 28 games. His last Dons game saw him award a cruel penalty against Baily Cargill in the 2-1 defeat to Lincoln City in September 2020.