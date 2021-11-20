Burton did not create enough chances to hurt Dons, says Hasselbaink

Max Watters fires in his seventh goal of the season in the 1-0 win over Burton Albion. Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said his side did not create enough chances at Stadium MK to win the game

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said his side weren’t able to hurt MK Dons in their 1-0 defeat at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Not registering a single attempt on target in Milton Keynes, Burton dropped to 15th in League One after Max Watters scored for his sixth goal in as many games for Liam Manning’s side.

Speaking afterwards, the former Dutch international said Dons deserved to win the game with the chances they had and said his side have to create more opportunities if they are to stop their slide down the table.

“I think if you break the game down that is where we need to improve (bravery on the ball to do more and have more movement),” said the Brewers manager.

“We created chances and were unlucky. We know we need to create more though, a lot more!

“The final pass has to be much better and more clinical in hurting them (MK Dons) – we were not convincing at that. If you do that then you go 1-0 up and the game is different.

“The moment you back off and let them play the ball that led to the goal you are asking for danger, and the goal came under no real danger.

“I honestly thought at half-time that we would kick on. They are a good side and they are further than us. They have the momentum and we are finding our way still.

“Did we deserve to lose? If you look at the chances then yes. If we had the amount of chances that they had then I would have been upset and disappointed not to have won.