Burton ‘the least likely side’ to be on the beach for season finale

MK Dons will not be given an easy ride in securing their League One status on Sunday by Burton Albion.

Though Dino Maamria’s side have little other than a midtable spot to claim come midday on Sunday and kick-off in the final game of the season, Dean Lewington is not expecting a team ‘on the beach’ as the old footballing cliche goes.

The Brewers did Dons a huge favour in beating Cambridge United on Wednesday night, with Mark Jackson’s side now in control of their fate - a win and they will stay up.

But Lewington is not expecting Burton to roll over.

“Of all the teams in the league, they are the least likely to operate like that,” he said. “The manager Dino is well-known for having honest, hard-working teams. I wouldn't expect anything less on Sunday.

“They're not the sort of team to be on the beach. It's one of the toughest tests to have on the last day. Knowing Burton as we do, I'd expect nothing less.”

Burton have had solid home form all season, picking up 33 points at the Pirelli Stadium - the 12th best home record in the division. Their last defeat on home soil came in mid-March, a 5-2 loss to Peterborough.

And though they have nothing major to play for in their final match of the season, Jackson added: “I watched the game back against Cambridge from Wednesday night, and they were fully at it. They're a really dangerous team.

“We've had to do a lot of work on them. We'll be ready, we know it will be tough, a battle and a fight. All we can do is leave everything on the pitch.

“They've got real energy about how they play, they play on the front foot, they've got players who can press and harry, they've got dangerous players if given the opportunity.

“A lot of people say they'll go direct, but they can do that really well, and not without planning. There is a real style in how they do it too. It's a really effective style of play, so we have to be really on our game.

