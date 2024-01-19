"Calm, cultured and good with his feet": Dons boss on new keeper signing

Filip Marschall

Goalkeeper Filip Marschall's understanding of the style of play, as well as his ability with his feet, helped convince Mike Williamson to sign the keeper for a third time.

The 20-year-old arrives at MK Dons on loan from Aston Villa for the remainder of the season, and is the third player to have signed this month who has played for the head coach in his previous role at Gateshead.

With Williamson keen to see his goalkeepers with the ball at their feet, he said Marschall ticks all the boxes for what he wants from a custodian, and feels he will improve his side with his pre-existing relationship paying dividends.

"He's extremely highly thought of at Villa, and we love him," said Williamson. "We know what he's about, he's here to improve and I think he will improve us. It has to work for the parent club and ourselves, and I think it's a good situation. We've got a couple of young keepers here and it creates really good competition. I'm really pleased to get him through the door.

"He's very calm with his feet, very cultured and that's what we need when we build from the back. We have to support him as much as we can but we know how good he is and that's primarily why he is here.

"Like a lot of keepers, he began his career out-field so now he's still developing on the goalkeeping side. He's calm and relaxed, he knows the patterns.

"He's been working with Villa's first team and they like to play out, they've got a structure and system to play through.