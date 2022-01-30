An assured performance from Jamie Cumming in goal helped MK Dons to their second clean sheet on the bounce

After claiming his second clean sheet in a row, Liam Manning said keeper Jamie Cumming has added a sense of calmness to the MK Dons defence.

The stop-stopper arrived on loan from Chelsea two weeks ago following the departure of Andrew Fisher to Swansea City earlier in the transfer window.

In his four matches for Dons thus far, he has helped Dons to claim victory in three of them, all of them away from home. After making three excellent saves on Tuesday night in the win over Burton, Cumming was only called on to make one save, denying Brandon Hanlon in the first half, while showing great command of his penalty area to claim Wycombe’s aerial threats in the second.

The 22-year-old drew praise from head coach Manning afterwards, who said: “He was outstanding today, in terms of being brave and aggressive, he comes and takes crosses, he brings a real calmness to the rest of the guys. When you're under the cosh a little bit, it eases it for the guys.”

Manning went on to praise the defensive line of his side after the win at Adams Park. Having played with a back four in the absence of Harry Darling, who missed three games with a hamstring injury, Dons reverted to their recognised back three on Saturday and limited limited the hosts to a string of half-chances as they lost a rare home match.

Manning said: “It's really important to stress we're often associated with our attacking stuff, but we changed system again today and the lads coped so well with it. The players delivered today and on Tuesday at Burton.

“We want them to step up and own their performances and make strong decisions.