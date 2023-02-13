Calmness and composure in front of goal will see Dons score more often, says Jacko

Keeping a calm head in front of goal has been the message from Mark Jackson to his MK Dons front-line in the run up to tomorrow night’s game with Bolton Wanderers.

Dons carved out several great opportunities to put the game beyond reach of Karl Robinson’s Oxford United on Saturday, but only went in at the break with Sullay Kaikai’s goal to defend going into the second-half. Lewis Bate’s brilliant finish with 20 minutes to go meant a share of the spoils at full-time, as Dons were left to rue those opportunities.

Though the likes of Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko were guilty of missing chances in the first-half especially, Jackson refused to point the finger at anyone, but said with a bit more composure, they will find the back of the net moe regularly with the chances they are now creating.

“I’ve got full belief in the players, and I hope they understand that,” he said. “These things happen sometimes, chances are missed and we don’t capitalise. We’re creating more chances as a team now, we’re getting into more threatening areas. We just have to stay calm, positive and composed when these situations arise again.

“We need a bit more composure with our final actions. We got into some great positions,but once we get into these positions, we have to show more composure. If we had done that, we would have got a second goal, it would have made the game easier. Going in only 1-0 up gives the opposition a chance to get back into it.