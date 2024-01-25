Camaraderie at MK Dons is as good as Watson has experienced

Alex Gilbey congratulates Dan Kemp on his first MK Dons goal

The camaraderie in the MK Dons dressing room is as good as Ian Watson has ever experienced.

The assistant head coach was part of a successful team at Gateshead until his move with Mike Williamson to Milton Keynes in October, having helped the Heed to promotion from National League North and to the FA Trophy final at Wembley last May.

After leaving the north-east, Watson said he did not think he would find as tight and together squad as he had in Gateshead, but feels what he and head coach Williamson have inherited at Stadium MK is as good as they have seen before.

He said: "At Gateshead, we were blessed with an unbelievable group of boys and when we left, I never thought we'd get it again. But we have it here, it's one of the best changing rooms I've come across.