Cambridge United 0-0 MK Dons: Back underway for the second half
MK Dons are in action this afternoon against Cambridge United.
Cambridge United 0-0 MK Dons: LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:13
53 mins: An early swap for Dons
David Kasumu makes way for Josh McEachran as MK Dons make their first change of the afternoon
50 mins: Bright start for MK Dons but dangerous chance for Cambridge
MK Dons have started the half on the front foot, eager to get an early lead in this second half but O’Hora gives away a free kick right on the edge of the box which sees him into the book, but Dunk bends it into the side netting.
Second half
Back underway at the Abbey Stadium MK
HALF TIME: Cambridge United 0-0 MK Dons
A feisty end to the half as challenges start flying in from both sides, but that side, it has been a pretty balanced affair. Dons have had more of the ball but Cambridge have had by far the better chances, with Smith forcing Cumming into a good save onto the bar, before Dunk’s double effort eventually dribbled wide at the end.
44 mins: The game gets a bit of an edge all of a sudden
Running towards half-time, a few hefty challenges have started to fly in. Williams and Parrott have had a little to-do with each other but made up, now O’Hora leaves a late challenge on O’Neil too.
Cambridge should lead. Dunk’s effort is parried by Cumming back into his path and his follow-up somehow trickles wide.
Two mins to be added on.
27 mins: The game is settling down
After that very early flurry of activity, the game has settled significantly. Dons remain in control of it, but defensively look a bit unsure when Cambridge have gone long, but there has been little for Cumming to really do since that save he tipped onto the bar.
At the other end, not much to say either. The pitch looks a bit sticky and slow, not really helping Dons’ passing game along the floor.
Kasumu and Digby are into the book for late tackles.
7 mins: Cambridge hit the bar
Oh Cambridge should be ahead. Smith’s effort tipped onto the bar by Cumming, the follow-up from Ironside is cleared off the line by Coventry.
Their first real attack of the game.
6 mins: Parrott should score
A great start so far for MK Dons as they look to get on the front foot immediately here. Kesler-Hayden having a lot of joy on the right-hand side, pulling the ball back for Parrott who swipes at it and sticks it well over the bar from about 10 yards.
Kick-off
A swap of ends - MK Dons will be kicking towards the away end first half.
Cambridge get the game underway.