Cambridge United 1-0 MK Dons - Dons looking better in the second half

MK Dons kick off the 2022/23 League One season away at Cambridge United this afternoon.

Saturday, 30th July 2022, 4:21 pm
<p>MK Dons take on Cambridge United in the League One season opener at the Abbey Stadium</p>

Get the latest from the game.

Last updated: Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:42

82 mins: Dons make their final changes

Darragh Burns and Matt Dennis come on for Nathan Holland and Conor Grant.

The final roll of the dice now for Dons.

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:39

78 mins: Fizz being taken out of the game

Dons’ advantage earlier in the second half has gone now, with Cambridge seemingly quite happy to smother Dons out in the attacking third to prevent them from carving anything remotely dangerous to Mitov’s goal.

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:31

70 mins: A bizarre moment

Cambridge may be winning here with 20 minutes to go but it’s two U’s players who are arguing amongst each other, prompting words from the referee. Lloyd Jones and skipper Paul Digby are having to be kept apart. A word from teh ref though and play is allowed to continue without further interjection

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:21

61 mins: A double change for Dons

Henry Lawrence and Dan Kemp make way for two new debutants - Daniel Oyegoke and Louie Barry

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:17

57 mins: Grant almost nips in

O’Hora into the book for a foul, but Grant came just inches away seconds earlier from an equaliser after confusion between Okedina and Mitov sees the MK Dons man nip in before being downed, but no penalty.

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:13

52 mins: A renewed MK Dons

Finally MK Dons are playing some decent football and taking the game to Cambridge.

Dan Kemp was put through after some good football from Grigg and Smith in the build-up, before Bradley Johnson hits the sidenetting after the hosts struggle to clear a corner.

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:05

Second half

Back underway here - no changes for either side at the break

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:03

In the picture: Dan Kemp

Not a lot of joy for Dan Kemp so far on his first start for the club since arriving in January. It’s not just him though...

Dan Kemp battles with Lloyd Jones as MK Dons struggle to make an impression on Cambridge United in the first half at the Abbey Stadium
Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 15:49

HALF TIME: Cambridge lead at the break

Dons look very much like a side needing to gel, trail here to Knibbs’ excellent solo strike. Smith hit the bar in the first minute but that’s all she wrote in terms of chances really. Work to be done.

Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 15:37

36 mins: An early blow for Dons

They can make five changes this season but Dons won’t have wanted to make one this early as Josh McEachran limps out early, replaced by Bradley Johnson

