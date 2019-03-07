Campbell wants Macclesfield to fight for every inch on the pitch

Macclesfield Town's battle to beat the drop from League 2 will require them to fight for everything between now and the end of the season, according to manager Sol Campbell.

MK Dons travel to Moss Rose on Saturday to take on the Silkmen, who have never beaten Dons in six previous meetings.

With Macclesfield four points from safety in League 2, manager Campbell faces back-to-back homes games with Exeter up next after Dons, and wants to see more from his players as they look to avoid dropping back to the National League at the first time of asking.

“We have got two home games, they are hard games for sure, but the main thing for me is character," said the former England international.

“This is the time when you show who are as a human being and as a football player. Some of the more experienced players have got to start stepping up and really, really apply themselves and want it.

“I have been in this position before and you have got to really want it. Hopefully we can do that, and I expect that to happen. Fighting for every single inch on the pitch.

“That is the only way we are going to get out of this. We have got to start doing this, really as a team, together.”