Captains and first-choice targets already through the door at MK Dons

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

The MK Dons head coach discussed the recruitment drive in his squad so far this summer

MK Dons’ movements thus far in the transfer market have raised a lot of eyebrows in League Two, not least Mike Williamson who admitted he was surprised to land so many of their first choice targets this summer.

With eight through the door and more likely to follow as the head coach looks to rebuild after last season’s play-off semi-final failure, Dons have picked up some big names to try to ensure they do not fall at the same hurdle again come next May.

All eight new faces are understood to have turned down the opportunity to play at a higher level than the English fourth tier next season, but the lure of playing in Williamson’s system and crucially, in a fight for promotion has been enough to secure the signings.

“It's rare to get so many number one targets,” Williamson admitted. “We've got a list, and Liam and his team have been working their socks off over the summer, have been racking up the hours, they've been relentless. I'm really pleased, and I'm looking forward to putting it together, watching that chemistry build.

“We looked at our deficiencies and recruited for it. We've signed a lot of captains, which will translate to a lot of leaders on the pitch. It's our job now to make sure it all fits together and everyone is on the same page.”

With the option of playing in League One on the table for the new signings though, it would be easy to forgive fans for thinking Dons were looking to futureproof their side with eyes on a return to the third tier, potentially heading up with a team ready-made for the next level.

Williamson continued: “We look to recruit the best players we can throughout the leagues. We want substance and experience, but we also want lads with high ceilings, which we've also been able to bring in.

“Our style requires a lot of courage so it takes lads who have been there and done it, racked up a lot of games. And a lot of times, it takes players from higher leagues because there you're more scrutinised, defeats get more publicised, you have to have a thicker skin.

“But players also want to be a part of a team what is ball-dominant and offensive and push forward.