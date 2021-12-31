Cardiff City recall Max Watters from MK Dons loan

Max Watters netted seven goals during his spell on loan with MK Dons

Striker Max Watters, who has been on loan at MK Dons since the start of the season, has been recalled by parent club Cardiff City.

The 23-year-old scored seven goals in just 14 appearances for Liam Manning’s side this season, but has been hampered by injury since arriving at Stadium MK in the summer.

He missed the first month of the season after pulling up during the pre-season friendly against Tottenham, while a foot injury suffered in the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday has ruled him out of the last month.

Cardiff have suffered a lack of firepower recently, and Watters’ goals make him the top-scoring Bluebirds striker this season. Manager Steve Morrison confirmed Watters will return to Wales to rejoin his squad.

“I’ve called Max back. He can’t play until after the FA Cup game, so, he will help us out in that area,” the Cardiff manager confirmed.

“We need everyone. If Kieffer [Moore] is out now, people will have to step up. People have got to step up.