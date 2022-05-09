Cardiff City striker returns to support MK Dons in play-offs

Josh McEachran was joined on the sidelines for the game by former Dons loanee Max Watters. The striker was recalled to parent club Cardiff City in late December after scoring seven goals in 14 matches for MK Dons

Striker Max Watters returned to MK Dons on Sunday to cheer on his former team-mates in their play-off semi-final against Wycombe Wanderers.

The Cardiff City frontman spent the first half of the season on loan at Stadium MK, scoring seven goals in 14 appearances before being recalled to Wales when new boss Steve Morison took over at the helm. Watters’ goals for Liam Manning’s side made him a popular figure among Dons supporters.

While his appearances back with his parent club were sparing, Watters started three of the Bluebird’s final four matches, and racked up eight appearances and a goal since January.

He is not the only former Dons player to have returned to the club in recent weeks - George Williams, now at Cambridge United, was seen at the game last night cheering on his former side, while Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson attended the MK Dons Awards last Sunday.