Careers at risk at Crewe, Artell warns ahead of MK Dons trip

Crewe manager David Artell has called on his players to dig deep against MK Dons to keep their chances of survival alive. The Railwaymen are 12 points from safety with six games remaining

Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell said his players have a professional responsibility to turn around their dismal run of form ahead of their trip to MK Dons on Tuesday night.

The Railwayman are rock bottom of League One, having lost 13 of their last 14 heading to Stadium MK. Dons on the other hand are unbeaten in 13, and could go top of the table should they win and Wigan drop points to Accrington.

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Fleetwood Town was Crewe’s sixth straight, and with six games to go, their chances of League One survival look slim.

But until they are mathematically down, Artell said his players need to keep hope alive, starting with a performance against Dons on Tuesday night.

“We've all had hard times in life, and in jobs, but it's your professional responsibility to do it,” he said. “As much as the result from Saturday smarts, we've got another game.

“We have to make sure we play as well as we have done at times and truly believe we can win the game. If we do that we've got as much chance as everyone.

“It's hurting the majority, and I'm sure with some it might not be. It has got to, they have professional pride, and it's their careers. If you don't perform, it's only on you.”

The challenge for Crewe though is taking on an in-form Dons side, who Artell believes have built on a strong season last time out to kick on again this season.

He said: “They had the foundations last year to be right up there, and it's proven to be the case. We know it will be a tough evening, but we know if we can play well, we can go there and give a good account of ourselves.”