Cargill convinced to complete MK Dons switch at home with Tisdale

Baily Cargill met Paul Tisdale at his house and spoke for more than an hour as he toiled over a move to MK Dons.

The 23-year-old defender left Bournemouth earlier this summer after five years, which also featured five loan spells.

Cargill was on loan at Fleetwood last season

Having made just 11 appearances for the Cherries, Cargill was left without a club but after hearing of Tisdale’s interest, he was eager to hearmore.

“Paul got in touch with my agent and I went to his house and met him,” said Cargill. “Me and my Dad met him and had a good chat for about an hour.

“He really sold this Club to me, he seems really ambitious and I like the way he wants to work and I think he’ll help my game as well as help the team get to where they need to be – that was the main thing that swung me here.

"I’ve known a few lads that have been here and played, everyone has spoken really highly of the place and the club, I think once the interest came about and I met the manager it was a no brainer.

“I think it’s a great club that has had a bit of a struggle recently but we are looking to go back in the right direction and hopefully I can be a part of that process.”

Cargill spent the first six months at Fleetwood and then the remaider of last season on loan at Scottish club Partick where he played 19 times.

He added: “I like to think I’m a ball playing defender, I’m left-footed and I like to try pass it as much as I can – I’d like to think I’m quite dominant in the air too.

“A ball playing centre half who really enjoys it and will give everything for the shirt.”

Cargill now hopes he can be a part of the action on opening day when Dons take on Oldham this Saturday, added: "I’ve come in and got a weeks training under my belt, it’ll be nice to get to know the lads before the first game of the season – I’m really excited.

"The first game is always exciting, you get that feel for matchday again and it’s something I know I’m really looking forward too."