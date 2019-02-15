Cargill hopes to send a lot of Carlisle fans home unhappy

It looks set to be a bumper crowd at Brunton Park on Saturday when MK Dons take on Carlisle United, but Baily Cargill wants to send the home fans home unhappy.

The Cumbrians are urging their fans to turn out in number for their ‘8k for MK’ campaign.

Dons leapfrogged Carlisle in League 2 courtesy of their 1-0 win over Newport County on Tuesday night, and defeat for the Cumbrians away at Crewe.

And after the win at Rodney Parade, defender Cargill is keen to make it back-to-back away wins to send the Carlisle contingent home disappointed.

"It'll be nice – it's always nice to go and play at a full stadium," he said. "Why not, let's go there and play well, take three points and send 8,000 people home unhappy!"

The win at Rodney Parade is only Dons’ third win in 2019, which is stark contrast to Carlisle’s form since the sides met on December 8. The Cumbrians won six in a row following their 2-0 defeat at Stadium MK, and have lost just twice in that time on their climb to sixth in the table.

Dons boss Paul Tisdale said: "The circumstances have changed a lot since we last played them, they have a new manager and are in far better form than when they came here before. We're in not such good form, things have changed. League 2 changes quickly. We're not taking too much from the game last time."

With regards to their drive to bring fans in, he added: "It creates a better atmosphere. I didn't know they were doing that, but good for them. It won't influence how we prepare.

"We played there in the play-offs with Exeter a few years ago and it was a great atmosphere. It's a big old fashioned ground, a good place to place football, a good pitch. I've had some good times."

Dons have not had much luck at Brunton Park down the years. In six visits, Dons have won just once, a 3-1 win in September 2011. Their last visit came in January 2014 when Karl Robinson’s side were soundly beaten 3-0.