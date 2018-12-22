Cargill keen to bounce back on Boxing Day

MK Dons' first home defeat in League 2 must be quickly swept out of their minds, says defender Baily Cargill.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Colchester was just Dons' third loss of the campaign, but one which saw them slip four points adrift of leaders Lincoln City.

With games on Boxing Day, December 29 and New Year's Day, Dons have little time to dwell on the result, but Cargill said he was disappointed with the result given how he felt Dons played.

"I believe we were the better team," he said. "They did a job on us but we were the better team. Our lads are so committed to winning, and we want to get promoted more than anyone so to lose at home to a team near us is frustrating.

"It's an unusual one – they came here with a plan and they executed it well to be fair to them. They got their goal and it was hard for us to get chances. We didn't create the chances we usually do. It's disappointing, we're all really disappointed in the dressing room. We have a lot of games coming up, so we can put it right quite quickly.

"We're all winners in there, you wouldn't play football if you don't want to win, and we felt we had more quality in our dressing room.

"We're in tomorrow so we will get ready for Cheltenham. We have to pick up three points there now, it becomes more of an important game. We'll be back to the drawing board and will work to improve."