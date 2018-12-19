Cargill knows Christmas is about football

Football and Christmas go hand-in-hand in England, and while fans might be putting their feet up in front of the TV for some festive action, the players will have little time to get into the spirit of the holiday.

Dons play four times between now and January 2, and it is often a period of time many look to to pick-up momentum and vital points in the league.

Dons take on Colchester, Cheltenham, Northampton and Cambridge United, and with so many games, the players themselves have precious little time to relax.

Dons defender Baily Cargill said: “I’m used to it! I’ll have to go easy on the Christmas dinner I suppose, but it comes naturally to me really.

“It’s a busy schedule, a lot of games. The fans, and we as players do too, we look for the Boxing Day, New Year’s Day games.

“For me, I’ve come from a family who loves football, so Boxing Day has always been a day for football – whether I was a player or a fan.

“It’s an important time and if we come through having done well we’ll be right in with a chance.”