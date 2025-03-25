Carlisle United 2-2 MK Dons - A point apiece in Cumbria
Carlisle United vs MK Dons - LIVE
Full-time: Carlisle United 2-2 MK Dons
Dons were really on the back foot in stoppage time there, but they’ve seen it out, drawing 2-2 in a really entertaining game
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
89 mins: Leave it!
Oh Leko, he should leave that deflected ball for Tomlinson but he takes it off his team-mates foot who was left with what would’ve been a tap in
88 mins: Dons sub
O’Reilly on for Dan Crowley
86 mins: Over
Wearne heads onto the roof of the net as a triple sub awaits Carlisle.
Beven replaces Jones
Fusire replaces Whealen
Guy replaces Wearne
83 mins: Saved
Good work from Crowley to thread Lemonheigh-Evans in, but he fires straight at keeper Breeze
77 mins: Immediately involved
Great feet from Leko to skip past once challenge to open things up, he slides Gilbey in but he’s offside
Vela makes way for Carlisle, replaced by Georgie Kelly
73 mins: Dons sub
Aaron Nemane replaced by Leko
71 mins: Leko prepped
Leko looks set for his second appearance of the season as he gets ready down on the touchline.
Dons keeping possession pretty well here, starting to draw Carlisle out but there are still those nervous moments where they threaten to leave themselves exposed
68 mins: Close
Good cross from Nemane, Gilbey lurks at the far post but Lavelle just does enough to put him off underneath it
60 mins: Kelly fires over
Threat of a break for Dons as Kelly crosses half-way, he’s got Orsi with him but slows it down, Nemane crosses deep for Gilbey, who heads back to Kelly, who volleys over the bar
55 mins: Sub for Dons
Joe White is replaced by Liam Kelly for Dons
52 mins: Dennis down
The ex-Dons striker clattered into Trueman a few minutes ago, he has struggled since and he’s limping out
Second-half
Back underway at Brunton Park, the game finely poised at 2-2
Half-time: Carlisle 2-2 MK Dons
A brilliant save from Trueman to deny Jones at the death there as Dons just cannot clear it fully.
Anyway, it’s 2-2 here at the break
45+4 mins: GOAL - Carlisle equalise before the break
Dons just don’t want to clear it, Carlisle put the ball into the box, Jones goes down wanting a penalty but nothing given, a deflected effort then falls to Harris who races onto it, lashes it through the crowd and in to draw level
45+2 mins: Close
Deep cross from Harris, Jones is lurking at the far post but he can’t quite get to it and it goes out of play
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
