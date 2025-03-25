Live

Carlisle United 2-2 MK Dons - A point apiece in Cumbria

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 25th Mar 2025, 18:28 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 21:45 BST
MK Dons will look to make it back-to-back wins tonight when they take on Carlisle United this evening.

Get the latest from Brunton Park.

Carlisle United vs MK Dons - LIVE

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:45 BST

Full-time: Carlisle United 2-2 MK Dons

Dons were really on the back foot in stoppage time there, but they’ve seen it out, drawing 2-2 in a really entertaining game

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:37 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:37 BST

89 mins: Leave it!

Oh Leko, he should leave that deflected ball for Tomlinson but he takes it off his team-mates foot who was left with what would’ve been a tap in

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:34 BST

88 mins: Dons sub

O’Reilly on for Dan Crowley

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:34 BST

86 mins: Over

Wearne heads onto the roof of the net as a triple sub awaits Carlisle.

Beven replaces Jones

Fusire replaces Whealen

Guy replaces Wearne

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:30 BST

83 mins: Saved

Good work from Crowley to thread Lemonheigh-Evans in, but he fires straight at keeper Breeze

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:24 BST

77 mins: Immediately involved

Great feet from Leko to skip past once challenge to open things up, he slides Gilbey in but he’s offside

Vela makes way for Carlisle, replaced by Georgie Kelly

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:20 BST

73 mins: Dons sub

Aaron Nemane replaced by Leko

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:19 BST

71 mins: Leko prepped

Leko looks set for his second appearance of the season as he gets ready down on the touchline.

Dons keeping possession pretty well here, starting to draw Carlisle out but there are still those nervous moments where they threaten to leave themselves exposed

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:15 BST

68 mins: Close

Good cross from Nemane, Gilbey lurks at the far post but Lavelle just does enough to put him off underneath it

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:08 BST

60 mins: Kelly fires over

Threat of a break for Dons as Kelly crosses half-way, he’s got Orsi with him but slows it down, Nemane crosses deep for Gilbey, who heads back to Kelly, who volleys over the bar

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:02 BST

55 mins: Sub for Dons

Joe White is replaced by Liam Kelly for Dons

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 21:01 BST

52 mins: Dennis down

The ex-Dons striker clattered into Trueman a few minutes ago, he has struggled since and he’s limping out

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 20:52 BST

Second-half

Back underway at Brunton Park, the game finely poised at 2-2

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 20:38 BST

Half-time: Carlisle 2-2 MK Dons

A brilliant save from Trueman to deny Jones at the death there as Dons just cannot clear it fully.

Anyway, it’s 2-2 here at the break

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 20:35 BST

45+4 mins: GOAL - Carlisle equalise before the break

Dons just don’t want to clear it, Carlisle put the ball into the box, Jones goes down wanting a penalty but nothing given, a deflected effort then falls to Harris who races onto it, lashes it through the crowd and in to draw level

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 20:33 BST

45+2 mins: Close

Deep cross from Harris, Jones is lurking at the far post but he can’t quite get to it and it goes out of play

Tue, 25 Mar, 2025, 20:30 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

