Carroll set to miss next few weeks after late Accrington injury

Tom Carroll | Jane Russell

The midfielder is likely to miss the next few weeks through injury

Tom Carroll could be sidelined for a few weeks after he was forced to limp out against Grimsby Town.

The 32-year-old came on at half-time against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday in place of Joe White, but took a heavy challenge in stoppage time as MK Dons threatened to break away. While he tried to limp on, he had to be replaced by Dean Lewington.

Carroll, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur and Exeter City, was sent for a scan on the injury on Thursday, but head coach Scott Lindsey hinted the midfielder could be out of action for a couple of weeks as a result of the blow.

“He's got a scan, but it's not a good one I think,” said the head coach. “We're hopeful. It would have been great to see him play more games for us, but we'll have to wait on his scan results. We're really disappointed.”

The blow is compounded for Lindsey too, as he was hoping to give Carroll more game time following a string of impressive performances off the bench recently.

Lindsey continued: “I've been trying to get him on the pitch more and more. He was carrying an injury when I first came in, so was getting up to speed. But he's come on the pitch recently, and he has been great.

“He was probably getting to be in a position where I would have to consider him being a starter. He's a top, top player.”