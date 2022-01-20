Cash from O’Riley sale will be invested back into MK Dons’ squad

Matt O’Riley signed a long-term deal at Celtic Park after the Bhoys met his release clause on Wednesday - and that money will be reinvested into MK Dons’ squad

The former Fulham midfielder signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Celtic Park on Thursday when the Bhoys met the fee.

He becomes the fourth player to leave the club this week, with only Conor Coventry arriving on loan from West Ham on Wednesday.

According to Sweeting, O’Riley’s move, coming just shy of a year after signing for the club last January, is a sign of the way Dons want to do business going forwards, and he insisted the money for the midfielder will go back into bolstering Liam Manning’s squad.

He said: “As a football club, we believe the way we will progress is to operate a successful trading model and the story of Matt O’Riley highlights that model working at its very best.

“The money received from this transfer will be re-invested into the first-team, to strengthen us in this transfer window as well as transfer windows to come.

“We remain committed to providing Liam Manning with a squad that is capable of building on the successes of the last few months and one that can achieve our aims this season.”

On the departure of O’Riley, Sweeting added: “It is with reluctance that we say goodbye to Matt, who has been a terrific performer for us since joining the club last January.

“Matt took a gamble by agreeing to come to MK Dons – a move that demonstrates the bravery and character of a player who will undoubtedly enjoy a long and successful career at the top.

“We have always been aware of Matt’s desire to return to a higher level which is why there was a release clause in place in the contract he signed with us – one that suited both parties in terms of the opportunity to progress and the financial reward for us, both in the short term and long term.